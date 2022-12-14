Reprinted from: Poster fashion

Original Title: Teach You Beauty | Fashionable “Xiaoxiangfeng” is not difficult to get, as long as a waist chain can be 80% similar

Chanel 1991 spring and summer series

That is to say, the truth of “fashion is a circle” has been severely interpreted in recent years.

For example, the waist chain, as one of the most iconic works of Galeries Lafayette in the 90s of Chanel, has become popular again in the recent retro trend brought by Y2K. How can it be missing in the fashionable wardrobe? !

Chanel 1991 spring and summer series

Most of the waist chains at that time could be used instead of belts, and their shape was similar to that of belts, and the hardware details were more presentable.

Chanel 1992 spring and summer series

Take a look at this retro look, paired with a modern short jacket, the waist chain is the icing on the cake, chic and gorgeous!

Chanel 2022 spring and summer series

In recent seasons, in addition to re-engraving its own Vintage classics, Chanel is also trying to improve the design of the waist chain.

Chanel 2023 spring and summer series

In the 2023 spring and summer show, we can all see that compared to the classic leather chain, Xiangjia has also begun to play a more “urban beauty” style: the appearance of rhinestones + pearls can be said to make the waist chain more exquisite Yo.

Alessandra Rich 2023 Spring/Summer Collection

Of course, the waist chain is not Chanel’s patent! Alessandra Rich also used waist chain elements on the runway. The shiny pendant waist chain is paired with denim low-waist pants, which does not show the millennial feeling!

Alessandra Rich 2023 spring and summer series

Waist chains are not only suitable for navel-baring outfits. Elegant dresses are also an unexpected bonus in daily life!

Not much to say, come and get the classification of waist chains with the editor, and have fun with this beautiful item.

Classic “Little Fragrance” – leather waist chain

Chanel 1991 spring and summer series

To get started, of course, you have to start from the classics. Leather chains can be said to be like grandparents in the world of waist chains!

Chanel 2020 Handmade Workshop Series

Xiaoxiang’s leather chain must be the originator of the mountain, the most classic is this one, elegant and versatile, full of extravagance, with a leather chain tied around the waist, that is “Walking Chanel”!

The stars are also very happy to unlock this one. This simple dress with leather chains makes Kylie feel extravagant at once~ not only adds eye-catching points, but also makes the whole dark shape more agile up.

Wearing leather chains is also a plus point for the concave shape, how to match it with A, look at the street photos of the pregnant woman, I can’t wait to wear it all over.

Advanced Version – Pearl Waist Chain & Rhinestone Waist Chain

The pearl waist chain is playful and cute, milder than the metal one, and can be used in most daily wears.

The combination of stacked rhinestones and pearls looks full of layers, and the sense of extravagance is up!

Compared with the classic leather chain, the waist chain inlaid with pearls and rhinestones is more playful and sexy. If the leather chain gives a delicate and feminine look, then the bead chain and diamond chain make people more bright and pretty.

French Romance – Gentle Gold Chain

If you don’t know what kind of waist chain you should buy for the first time, the editor’s first recommendation must be a gold chain!

Chanel 1991 spring and summer series

Compared with the previous two styles, the gold chain is simple and elegant, and BlingBling is full of femininity, but it also firmly steps into the trend of thick chains, which is a proper fashion.

Whether it is combined with the recently super popular “old money style” or daily private clothes with jeans, the gold waist chain can give the whole outfit a different kind of sophistication.

and! and! Gold is especially suitable for autumn and winter! Are you sure you don’t want to consider such a romantic and extravagant item?

Cough cough, after sorting the categories, it’s time to study the dressing experience. If you can’t sit still, can’t you wait to see the upper body pictures of fashionistas? Let’s go.

“Chanel on earth” Jennie’s waist chain is ever-changing

We all mentioned “Xiaoxiangfeng”, how can we miss our “Chanel on Earth” Jennie! Let’s take a look at her changeable waist chain Look:

The editor especially likes the waist chain + sweater set. The extravagance is very suitable for our Jianni, elegant and playful.

Waist chain + sports suit, transforming into a street beauty in a second, this is more suitable for Jimei who likes to mix and match.

Waist chain + singing clothes, the background of the concert can also create a delicate atmosphere.

Waist chain + small fragrant wind jacket, is the purest taste, pearl embellished with a strong sense of red, classic + classic = full score!

Waist chain + daily private clothes, the simplest coat can also be embellished with a fashionable look!

I have to say that Jennie is really good at playing, simple items can also be interpreted by her with ever-changing feelings! Well, let’s take a look at how other fashionistas match waist chains.

If you want to talk about the mix and match of waist chains, you have to look at European and American street photography

First of all, let’s start with a simple look~ Kendou’s body is extremely simple and unpretentious. She chose a thin silver waist chain, which also has a feeling of echoing the necklace. Except for her own small waist bonus, the waist chain wins this wave up!

Breaking some “refined” stereotypes, who said waist chains can’t be worn with sportswear? Relaxation and beauty can also be combined perfectly!

The waist chain neutralizes the neutral temperament of the sporty style. Looking at my sister’s body, she is just elegant, and I love it.

Boss Dou’s bad girl outfit is inexplicably matched with the waist chain. Not only can she be a good girl, but she can also be a cool girl with a punk feel.

The photo posted by Beaver not long ago wearing the Brazil jersey is also popular all over the Internet. He chose a double-layer waist chain to neutralize the tomboy temperament of the jersey, and played a small wave of Blokecore.

The set of the beer girl is completely standard for hot girls on the west coast. She has already walked the world as a “waist fine”. Spice girls be careful to get it!

How can BellaHadid be missing from the hot girl column~ Her waist chain is used in the vacation Outfit, and the bikini is so hot that it is smoky!

Waist chain + wasteland bikini & waist chain + corset top, this time she transforms into a fashionable party person, and the sense of refinement adds a lot to her outfit.

The classic re-enactment, the waist chain is also involved in the “old money style”

Going around and going back to the original intention of the design of the waist chain, in fact, it is still a “treasure” to adorn the whole body, especially the leather chain that opened an era, which is completely the starting point of the “old money style”!

The most beautiful thing is nothing but a classic, if you use a waist chain to interpret the style of old money, it can be said to be a classic embellishment classic~

Blake Lively chose to match the suit with a simple golden waist chain, which perfectly fits the image of Queen S in the editor’s mind.

Stepping on a pair of leopard-print CL highlights the queen’s temperament, full of Old Money!

Mr. Kai’s private server back then was actually quite classic. At that time, she wouldn’t make too many exaggerated modifications in her clothes, but the small details must be in place. For example, embellishing an off-white dress with a waist chain gives extra extravagance.

This set has been sealed in the editor here! Bella can really always fascinate us with different patterns. The loose monochrome sweater is nothing special, but it is full of buffs thanks to a casual matching waist chain!

The crocodile leather two-tone boots she chose are also full of lazy retro feeling, just walking comfortably gives people a sense of sight of a millennial star out on the street!

Not only can it be used as a mix-and-match tool to help you transform into a street hot girl, but it can also be the finishing touch of the retro old money style. It is casual and free and easy, with a sense of fashion. Who can refuse the waist chain?

