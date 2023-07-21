Home » Steven Cárdenas and Carlos Andrés Hernández join forces for the Mayor of Pereira
News

Steven Cárdenas and Carlos Andrés Hernández join forces for the Mayor of Pereira

by admin
Steven Cárdenas and Carlos Andrés Hernández join forces for the Mayor of Pereira

In a recent poll, Steven Cárdenas was positioned as the winner, beating Fuerza Ciudadana candidate Carlos Andrés Hernández, also known as ‘Cacho’. Both candidates agreed to work together with their team to seek the Mayor of Pereira. The collaboration between both political forces seeks to strengthen their chances in the electoral contest for the…

Exclusive content for subscribers

See also  Davide Ferrerio, the attack has been rebuilt: it had nothing to do with it, the culprit has the wrong person

You may also like

Ansbach | Happy Birthday ALE!

Ituri: the presence of armed groups in the...

Sewer replacement will benefit 500 users of the...

Ultranationalist and pro-war Girkin arrested in Moscow

The vote for the Haapsalu inclusive budget is...

Guatemalan Electoral Authority Appeals to Constitutional Court to...

“Colombia is not a world power of life”:...

Lioness was probably wild boar: This is how...

Authorities highlight a new day with zero homicides...

Company or work, an invaluable task

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy