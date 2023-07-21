New Hyundai Santa Fe 2023, a real break with the past for a cutting-edge SUV

The captured images of the next Hyundai Santa Fe have provided a preview of the design changes planned for the fifth generation of this SUV. This prediction has been confirmed by the first official images released by the Korean automaker. The world presentation of the new Santa Fe is scheduled for the month of August. Meanwhile, Hyundai has decided to offer a brief, early look at the SUV’s new look. Let’s take stock of what’s new:

So Hyundai Santa Fe 2023 decides to change everything Hyundai Santa Fe 2023: a cutting-edge SUV

So Hyundai Santa Fe 2023 decides to change everything

The current generation of Hyundai Santa Fe it was launched in 2018. With the introduction of the fifth generation, the Korean automaker aimed for a revolution in design, while still maintaining ample space for both passengers and luggage. While no exact numbers were disclosed, Hyundai stressed that the new Santa Fe will have an extended wheelbase.

The lines of the SUV they are now squarer. Both front and rear, we can see the new headlights with the characteristic H light signature. The high hood, wide wheel arches and 21-inch wheels help to give the new Santa Fe a more muscular and robust appearance.

As for the interior, thestep increase will allow more space to be offered to passengers. The SUV can accommodate up to 7 people on 3 rows of seats. The dashboard is dominated by the Panoramic Curved Display, which integrates two 12.3-inch screens for the instrumentation and the infotainment system. The dashboard is crossed by a band that houses the ventilation vents, while the controls for the climate control system are located on the central console.

In the central tunnel, there is a pad for wireless charging of two smartphones. The seats are upholstered in nappa leather. Hyundai did extensive use of sustainable materials inside, for example, the suede headlining, carpets and backs of the second and third row seats are made from recycled plastic, while the dashboard and door trims are trimmed with eco-friendly materials.

Hyundai Santa Fe 2023: a cutting-edge SUV

Hyundai has revealed the first images of the new Santa Fe SUV. Already from the first glance it can be seen how the Korean manufacturer has brought a revolution to the fifth generation of this popular model, radically transforming it compared to the previous versionwhile maintaining the nature-meets-city philosophy.

The generous dimensions are also evident in the cabin, with the tailgate opening onto a space that Hyundai says offers a terrace-like feel. Merit of fully foldable second and third row seats. This feature not only allows for large load volumes, but also offers a space where two people can sleep comfortably.

As mentioned, the car is made with various sustainable materials: the suede lining of the headlining, the carpets and the back of the second and third row seats are made from recycled plastic, while the dashboard and door trims are covered with eco-friendly materials. For more details, we will have to wait for August official reveal, which will be visible on the brand’s YouTube channel, but it is certain that a version with all-electric propulsion will also be available. From 55,000 euros.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

