Aldo Comas works with La Bien Querida and Delafé in “Kamikaze”

We have been able to get to know Aldo Comas in very different ways, but he has always had a musical career that he has developed in projects such as The Magic Pea o San Leon. Now he is launching under his own name, collaborating with two personal artists from the independent scene in our country, who accompany him by contributing voices to his first single as Aldo Comas. It is about the song “Kamikaze” and the good dear y Delafé as guests.

And let’s not forget the production of “Kamikaze”, which has been produced by none other than Fat Geese.

Enfant terrible of high society, painter, musician and experienced skydiver, Aldo Comas also comes with a video clip in which he paints in free fall and stars the actress Macarena Gomez, his partner in real life. The clip has been directed by Yago Marino.

The song was recorded during the confinement and introduces us to an artist whose “main work of art is himself: successful painter, protagonist of the series ‘First Class’skydiver, close friend of the most select jet set, businessman, host of the coolest parties” and, of course, a musician and singer.

