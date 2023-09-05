Stimulus Checks to be Delivered in September for Residents of Minnesota and Montana: All You Need to Know

Residents of Minnesota and Montana in the United States can expect to receive stimulus checks in September to provide financial assistance during these challenging times. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will be delivering the payments to eligible individuals in these states.

Minnesota residents have already started receiving their tax year 2021 direct tax refund payments. The amounts vary based on individual circumstances. For households with three dependents, the payment can go up to $1,300. Married couples filing jointly with an adjusted gross income (breaking latest news) of $150,000 or less will receive $520. Individuals with an breaking latest news of $75,000 or less will receive $260. Additionally, there is a payment of $260 for each dependent claimed, with a maximum of three dependents or a total of $780.

In Montana, the state government has implemented measures to prevent fraud and ensure that payments are received by eligible recipients. Due to fraud alerts, refunds in Montana will only be sent via paper checks, rather than through direct deposit. The amount to be paid in Montana is $675, which will also be through direct deposit.

Brendan Beatty, the director of revenue for the Montana tax department, stated that they anticipated fraud and had already put measures in place to identify fraudulent requests. Sending refunds via paper checks will further reduce the risk of fraud.

To qualify for the stimulus check in Minnesota, residents must meet certain requirements. They must have resided in Minnesota for part or all of the year 2021 and have filed the necessary returns by December 31, 2022. This includes the 2021 Form M1 for Individual Income Tax, the 2021 Form M1PR for Homestead Credit Refund (for Homeowners), and the Renter’s Property Tax Refund. Additionally, the adjusted gross income must be $150,000 or less for married joint filers or $75,000 or less for other filers. Furthermore, individuals must not have been claimed as dependents on someone else’s Minnesota income tax return for 2021.

It is important for residents of both states to be aware of these requirements and ensure that they meet the necessary criteria to receive the stimulus checks. This financial support aims to help people establish a strong financial foundation during these challenging times.

Stay updated with the latest news regarding the stimulus checks in Minnesota and Montana to ensure you don’t miss out on this crucial financial assistance.

