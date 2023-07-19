Home » Stolen SUVs from the Netherlands in the Ruhr area – Ruhr area – news
News

Stolen SUVs from the Netherlands in the Ruhr area – Ruhr area – news

by admin
Stolen SUVs from the Netherlands in the Ruhr area – Ruhr area – news

It is mainly Japanese SUVs that the police in Essen and Mülheim have seized. 20 pieces in the past months. The police noticed all the vehicles because they had been parked on the side of the road for a long time. Some even still have the Dutch yellow number plates.

Citizens who notice suspicious vehicles in their neighborhood – for example because they have been standing in their street for a long time – should report to the Essen police.

Warning of supposed bargains

The police also warn against buying a supposed bargain on the used car market. Often dubious advertisements and stolen cars were behind it. Especially if providers have only recently set up an account on a sales platform and are selling high-quality cars.

Buyers should pay attention to a few things when buying a used vehicle in order not to fall into the “bargain trap”. Police advise against meeting alone with vendors. Especially not if the meeting is to take place in remote locations.

See also  heard Cardinal Abril live.

You may also like

DHL presents settlement offer after airport blockade

Indert leaves in the north historic progress in...

Guachaca Reference Center strengthens the institutional presence of...

Imran Khan’s “Tigers” continued to eat the rights...

Palermunos request measures against continuous robberies

“Fear and humiliation are the order of the...

Overseas Pakistanis allowed to use mobile phones without...

US Senators Call for Reassignment of Temporary Protection...

Digital signature seeks to transform business scenario

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng Meets with US...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy