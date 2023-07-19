Stolen SUVs from the Netherlands in the Ruhr area – Ruhr area – news

It is mainly Japanese SUVs that the police in Essen and Mülheim have seized. 20 pieces in the past months. The police noticed all the vehicles because they had been parked on the side of the road for a long time. Some even still have the Dutch yellow number plates.

Citizens who notice suspicious vehicles in their neighborhood – for example because they have been standing in their street for a long time – should report to the Essen police.

Warning of supposed bargains

The police also warn against buying a supposed bargain on the used car market. Often dubious advertisements and stolen cars were behind it. Especially if providers have only recently set up an account on a sales platform and are selling high-quality cars.

Buyers should pay attention to a few things when buying a used vehicle in order not to fall into the “bargain trap”. Police advise against meeting alone with vendors. Especially not if the meeting is to take place in remote locations.

