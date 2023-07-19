ONLINE: Krlovsk stage. The peloton has split, the favorite is riding in two groups

It will be complicated to do anything with this loss. So from you we will be toit, toit and toit, said the sports editor of the UAE team, Matxin Fernndez, after the fight with the chronometer.

ONLINE: Tour de France 2023, 17th stage

We follow the mountain test leading from Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc to Courchevel in detail.

The duel between their Slovenian leader Tadej Pogaar and Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma) went from a ten-second difference to a distance of one minute and 48 seconds in Dna’s favor.

The first two are my favorite, and the city of seduction should also be included in the overall event. Only because of the low profile and the necessary change of tactics in the UAE, which needs to create overwhelming pressure, the chances are not going down.

Only on graded climbs did the peloton cover 68 kilometers of the approximately 166-kilometer route. The program includes the top of the straight line, and 65 points can be collected in the summation about the crown of the mountains.

The grand finale offers the highest point of this Tour Col de la Loze. The entrance of the non-standard category (double points) with a length of 28 kilometers to an altitude of 2,304 meters has particularly brutal conditions. The average gradient of six percent rose to ten percent in the last five kilometers with an unbearable 24 percent maximum.

Climbing the non-fashionable category on the Col de la Loze in the 17th stage of the Tour de France

After a short, and at such a moment, it is necessary to deliver a dangerous descent, then a winding roughly 700 meters leads to a steep 11 percent ramp with a segment of about 18 percent thousand before the finish line in Courchevel.

Tahle etapa bude skuten Krlovsk.

It officially starts in Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc, where the 15th race of the race took place on Sunday. After the undulating stop, at the 17th kilometer, there is a categorized climb to the 10-kilometer unit Col des Saisies with an average gradient of five percent.

Immediately after the downhill run with the sprint straight in the village of Beaufort, the riders turn in the uphill direction to Cormet de Roselend, which is about seven kilometers long on a road with an average of around six percent.

Profile 17. etapy Tour de France

Going before the Col de la Loze encirclement, the program features a short but steep climb of the second category on the Cte ​​de Longefoy with an average fixed grade of 7.5 percent.

Not surprisingly, the main favorites of the day are Vingegaard and Pogaar. In the overall race, Adam Yates (+8:52) is the Slovak assistant from the UAE with a huge loss. Fourth place goes to Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos, +8:57), fifth is Jai Hindley (Bora, +11:15).

Meanwhile, Vrchask is competing with Giulio Ciccone (Trek) with 63 points, who has to ride. Neilson Powless (EF Education) lost five points, but Vingegaard is six points behind the leading Italian.

What will the 17th stage bring about with the fight for the lut and puntkat jersey? Watch online.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

