Udinese market – Becao flies to Türkiye / Agreement with Fenerbache

The Juventus player is ready for his new adventure. Fenerbache concluded the negotiation and secured an excellent defender

Rodrigo Becao flies to Türkiye and starting today he will be a new Fenerbache player. The Turkish club has done everything possible to secure the performances of the central defender owned by Udinese. An exhausting negotiation that led the player to more than a month of second thoughts and reflections before making the final decision. Surely this is a step forward for the midfielder who officially triples his salary, going from the 600,000 euros that Udinese paid each year to the almost two million they will receive in Turkey. Furthermore, Becao will have the opportunity to try to show off even during a European competition, given that Fener will play the Champions League preliminaries.

The transition from Italy to Turkey of the rocky Brazilian central defender will bring a figure very close to the Juventus club’s coffers ten million euros (including bonuses). Definitely not a very high price, but the maximum obtainable for a boy who is about to expire and above all with no intention of renewing his contract. One can do nothing but wish the centre-back Che good luck in Serie A he collected the beauty of 127 appearances and also scored six goals and three assists. Let’s go see the possible names for the post Becao.

The new Becao

The defender who will replace the boy from Bahia could come from Russia. The footballer under observation is Saba Sazonov. A real colossus, given that he is almost two meters tall and is still twenty-one years old. The amount to ensure the performance of this plant is around three million euros. We’ll see if the bianconeri are serious and close the deal. Quickly changing the subject, do not miss all the latest in view of the next friendly match. Here are the details on this afternoon’s challenge

