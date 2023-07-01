Home » Bryan Coquard two more years at Cofidis
Bryan Coquard two more years at Cofidis

Bryan Coquard has extended his two-year contract with the Cofidis team, with which he is therefore linked until 2025. Arrived in 2022, the Nantes runner (31) has won six times under the colors of the formation northerner, including the first of his World Tour career during the Tour Down Under (Australia) last January.

After contracting Covid before leaving Copenhagen last year, Coquard was unable to line up at the start of the Tour. “The reflection was not very long, he assured. I feel very good in this team, I still want to write beautiful things. I think I can go even higher and further. »

