Di Maria, quarrel with a fan on social media “Me with Juventus until the end” – breaking latest news

Of Salvatore Riggio

Insulted on Instagram, the Argentine replies and sends a message to the fans: “You’re showing that you’re only with Juve when things go well”

It is certainly not the best season of his football career that he is going through Angel DiMaria. Also for this reason he was targeted by Juventus fans, who identified him as a scapegoat. «Away from Turin mer…o. You, Paredes and all these mercenaries who don’t know what it means to have the Juve shirt on. Out of the cog…ni!!!!».

A vulgar attack, direct and offensive, directed away Instagram, at the bottom of a post that the Argentine dedicated to the family. However, this time Fideo didn’t let it go and responded elegantly, reproaching the fan for not being a true Juventus player if he only supports the team when things go well. «You are the one who doesn’t deserve to wear this shirt. Because the team and the players are giving 100% until the end. What you are doing is showing that you are with Juve only when things go well and not when they go badly. I send you a big hello. I until the end. not like you”.

An important response in a delicate moment for Massimiliano Allegri’s team, just penalized by 10 points by the Federal Court of Appeal for the capital gains case and defeated on Monday 22 May at Empoli for 4-1. The Argentine’s future at Juventus is in the balancebut Di Maria has only one goal: to help the team win the last six points in the championship starting on Sunday 28 May, from the evening postponement against Milan. See also Marbury: there is no sense of urgency for the players to play, in contrast to Qingdao's offensive and defensive aggressiveness