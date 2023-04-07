According to La Prealpina, Openjobmetis Varese has scored an important blow on the youth market.

Ivan Prato, a 16-year-old 208-centimetre Argentine athlete, will be the first player in the Varese Basketball guesthouse, the structure in which the team will try to build the champions of tomorrow.

There was also interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona for the class of 2007, but Varese relied on the presence of Luis Scola, a true legend of Argentine basketball.

Prato arrives from Union Central de Villa Maria, with a multi-year agreement that includes exits for the Euroleague and NBA.

Also in La Prealpina today on newsstands, Stefano Bizzozi describes Prato as ‘a very interesting boy: a tall player with long arms but dribbling skills. He reminded me of a young Danilo Gallinari… The OJM has been awarded a very interesting prospectus to work on.’