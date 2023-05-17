Stoltenberg: We will continue to support Ukraine as long as necessary

Stating that they will continue to provide military support to Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, “Operational decisions regarding the attack will be taken by the Ukrainians. We support the Ukrainians in the process of rescuing their lands.” said.

Stoltenberg, who gave an interview to the opposition television channel “Dojd” (Yagmur), which was included in the list of “foreign agents” in Russia and whose access was blocked, made statements about the Russia-Ukraine War.

Pointing out that NATO countries are shipping weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, Stoltenberg said that Britain plans to send long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine.

“Ukraine needs more weapons and ammunition to resist Putin’s (Russian President) aggression. At the same time, it is necessary to ensure that the previously sent weapons are used effectively before new weapons are sent. It is necessary to provide the necessary parts and ammunition for the repair of the weapons.” used the phrase.

“UKRAINE WILL DECIDE ON THE ATTACK”

Evaluating Ukraine’s plans to launch an offensive against the Russian army, Stoltenberg said that Putin made strategic mistakes regarding Ukraine.

Stoltenberg continued:

“When Putin deliberately started the war by attacking Ukraine last year, he thought that Ukraine would be invaded in a few days. This war has been going on for 15 months. Starting from the vicinity of Kiev, the Ukrainians managed to liberate the lands south of the Kherson region, in the Kharkiv region. Operational decisions regarding the attack will be taken by the Ukrainians.

We support Ukrainians in the process of rescuing their land. It will be decided by the Ukrainians, not the NATO countries, whether the attack will be large or small. We need to provide the necessary support. This was Putin’s second strategic mistake. He thought it would divide NATO over supporting Ukraine.”

Asked “Will you continue to support Ukraine if the attack is not successful?” Stoltenberg replied, “Of course we will continue to support Ukraine. We will continue to support Ukraine as long as necessary. We’ve said this many times. If Putin wins this war, it will be a great tragedy for Ukraine and for us.” gave the answer.

“I CALL ON PUTIN TO STOP THE WAR IN UKRAINE”

Stoltenberg, evaluating the possibility of ending the war, said:

“No one attacked Russia. Ukraine has not posed a danger to Russia, but Putin thinks he should control his neighboring countries. Therefore, he decided to attack independent Ukraine. That’s why Russia pays a huge price. Russia is isolated. As a result, the Russian people became impoverished. We see that Russian youth are used as cannon fodder in the war initiated by Putin.

Putin started the war. Putin can also stop this war today. Peace will be achieved if Putin stops sending his troops to Ukraine. Russia will also be safe. Because there is no threat to Russia from NATO. If Zelensky (President of Ukraine) and the Ukrainians stop fighting, Ukraine will disappear as an independent state. There is only one aggressor in this war, and that is Putin and the Kremlin. Only these are responsible for stopping the war. This would be in Russia’s interest. Therefore, I urge Putin to stop the senseless war in Ukraine.”

“I DO NOT GIVE TIME ON UKRAINE’S MEMBERSHIP TO NATO”

Pointing out that Russia is threatening the world by using nuclear weapons, Stoltenberg said, “The Kremlin’s rhetoric about using nuclear weapons is an effort to discourage NATO countries from providing support to Ukraine.” said.

Regarding the possibility of Ukraine becoming a NATO member, Stoltenberg said, “NATO countries agree that Ukraine will become a NATO member sooner or later, that the doors should remain open and that 31 members should decide with Ukraine, not Moscow, but now there is no question on this issue. I can’t give a time.” used the phrase. (AA)

