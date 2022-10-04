Home News Stones against the sports club monument, Santamaria makes a complaint
News

Stones against the sports club monument, Santamaria makes a complaint

by admin
Stones against the sports club monument, Santamaria makes a complaint

SANTA MARIA LA LONGA. They threw stones at the monument, damaging it. A new act of vandalism has targeted the plant in via Silos dell’Asd Santamaria, in Santa Maria La Longa.

This was made known by the sports club itself, informing that unknown persons (despite the fact that there are video surveillance systems in operation) have defaced and ruined with a throw of stones, of various sizes those found on the spot, the stainless steel monument created and built by fans and supporters, all on a voluntary basis.

The company filed a complaint with the Palmanova Carabinieri Command “with the hope that we can immediately clarify and hit the perpetrators of the gesture”.

See also  Real estate market, no longer rented in Treviso

You may also like

Fioroni: “We didn’t close Margherita and Ds to...

Riese, Quentin’s lawyer: “Steve must be placed in...

Autolinee Toscane is short of drivers, now it...

An elderly fall saved in the escarpment of...

Covid, today 58,185 new cases (+ 31.2% weekly)...

The Municipal New Coronary Pneumonia Prevention and Control...

An artistic archipelago to overcome borders – Eleonora...

In Verrès collision between a car and an...

People exclaimed “Run!” after successive earthquakes in Tianjin...

Romano La Russa remains councilor after the Roman...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy