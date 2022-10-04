SANTA MARIA LA LONGA. They threw stones at the monument, damaging it. A new act of vandalism has targeted the plant in via Silos dell’Asd Santamaria, in Santa Maria La Longa.

This was made known by the sports club itself, informing that unknown persons (despite the fact that there are video surveillance systems in operation) have defaced and ruined with a throw of stones, of various sizes those found on the spot, the stainless steel monument created and built by fans and supporters, all on a voluntary basis.

The company filed a complaint with the Palmanova Carabinieri Command “with the hope that we can immediately clarify and hit the perpetrators of the gesture”.