Home Sports The Sanmaurense rises on Cerro Maggiore
Sports

The Sanmaurense rises on Cerro Maggiore

by admin
The Sanmaurense rises on Cerro Maggiore

Edimes redeems the defeat at the debut by winning a victory of authority The red and white stretch in the second period and control the game in the last two

Fabio Sacchi

03 October 2022

pavia

A victory of authority on the Cerro Maggiore parquet (49-60) allows Edimes Sanmaurense to win the first two points of the season and redeem the opaque performance of the first round.

the breaking latest news

After a hard-fought first period (12-14 at 10 ‘), the red and white defeated in the second quarter thanks to an excellent defense (8-20 the break), marking the match with fire and sword and controlling in the last two periods, without never give the impression of being able to return to Pavia empty-handed. Maghet (19 points), in addition to the returning Infanti (7 points and class play), was decisive in terms of realization, but overall the performance of the whole group was excellent, while 14 points from Rossi and 10 from Trentini were not enough for Cerro. Rossi opens with a lucky triple, Edimes takes courage with Viero and Poggi’s baskets, but Longhena scores four in a row (9-5 at 5 ‘). Cerro’s longs make the difference, but Ragni and Maghet sign the first overtaking of the day for the red and white (11-12), before Gatto seals the score on 12-14 outside at 10 ‘. Maghet continues to be on fire (another six points), Galik and Viero follow him closely and Edimes flies, while on the other side Rossi is the only one to keep Cerro alive (16-29 at 16 ‘). Da Rù tries to give the shock, but Maghet doesn’t want to know and the red and white finish the first half on +14 (20-34 at 20 ‘). Coach Fossati’s boys continue to grind the game and points: Infanti preaches basketball, Ragni is solid under the scoreboards, while the hosts cling to Trentini (27-45 at 25 ‘). Infanti makes a sensational bomb, then the turnovers multiply and Cerro returns, even if Maghet removes the chestnuts from the fire (35-50 to 30 ‘). The two teams struggle to find the way to the basket, Cerro tries to return with Rossi and Donnarumma’s free throws (42-53 at 35 ‘), but Edimes, with a great defense, always remains ahead, putting the match on ice with Maghet’s triple (49-60 the final). –

See also  Bilardo, from the dream of Serie A to goals in the province

Unlimited access to all site content

1 € / month for 3 months, then 2.99 € per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Samp-Stankovic, we are in the details: the Serbian...

Half-time battle report: Wang Qiuming breaks the goal,...

Juve, from Serbia with fury: the smile returns...

130 million in 4 years!Adebayo: Herro deserves this...

Juve-Maccabi, Bakhar and Yom Kippur: “Many of mine...

Photo: Djokovic wins the Tel Aviv tennis tournament...

Ancelotti: Ceballos has some hamstring problems and Hazard...

UC Limana in second place at the Prosecco...

The first group of the Japanese men’s team...

Youth League, Ajax-Napoli 5-1: qualification increasingly difficult

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy