Edimes redeems the defeat at the debut by winning a victory of authority The red and white stretch in the second period and control the game in the last two

A victory of authority on the Cerro Maggiore parquet (49-60) allows Edimes Sanmaurense to win the first two points of the season and redeem the opaque performance of the first round.

After a hard-fought first period (12-14 at 10 ‘), the red and white defeated in the second quarter thanks to an excellent defense (8-20 the break), marking the match with fire and sword and controlling in the last two periods, without never give the impression of being able to return to Pavia empty-handed. Maghet (19 points), in addition to the returning Infanti (7 points and class play), was decisive in terms of realization, but overall the performance of the whole group was excellent, while 14 points from Rossi and 10 from Trentini were not enough for Cerro. Rossi opens with a lucky triple, Edimes takes courage with Viero and Poggi’s baskets, but Longhena scores four in a row (9-5 at 5 ‘). Cerro’s longs make the difference, but Ragni and Maghet sign the first overtaking of the day for the red and white (11-12), before Gatto seals the score on 12-14 outside at 10 ‘. Maghet continues to be on fire (another six points), Galik and Viero follow him closely and Edimes flies, while on the other side Rossi is the only one to keep Cerro alive (16-29 at 16 ‘). Da Rù tries to give the shock, but Maghet doesn’t want to know and the red and white finish the first half on +14 (20-34 at 20 ‘). Coach Fossati’s boys continue to grind the game and points: Infanti preaches basketball, Ragni is solid under the scoreboards, while the hosts cling to Trentini (27-45 at 25 ‘). Infanti makes a sensational bomb, then the turnovers multiply and Cerro returns, even if Maghet removes the chestnuts from the fire (35-50 to 30 ‘). The two teams struggle to find the way to the basket, Cerro tries to return with Rossi and Donnarumma’s free throws (42-53 at 35 ‘), but Edimes, with a great defense, always remains ahead, putting the match on ice with Maghet’s triple (49-60 the final). –