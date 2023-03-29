No cell phones in class. And not just for students. But also for teachers and other school staff. These are the indications contained in a circular from the principal of an institute in the Caserta area.

The initiative, reports Il Messaggero, was taken “having occurred – as stated in the same circular sent to all staff – several regrettable reports relating to all school staff”.

Hence the “prohibition of using the cell phone during lessons and during service hours, since it is an element of distraction for oneself and for others”.

Within the “Indications on the use of mobile phones and similar electronic devices in the classroom”, contained in the ministerial note of last December, there is no clear reference to prohibitions for staff.

The note merely states that “there is a general ban on the use of cell phones in the classroom”. While it is specified that “the ban on the use of mobile phones during class hours responds to a general rule of correctness which, moreover, finds its formal codification in the duties indicated in the Statute of female and male students”.

The headteacher explains the measure: “With my circular I intended to draw attention to correct use of the device also by staff. As you know, students have an obligation not to use it in class. A rule which, if it applies to pupils, must apply all the more to adults, who, indeed, should be even more diligent in setting a good example“.

Furthermore, the manager justifies the restrictive decision also in the light of some complaints: “For weeks I’ve been listening to reports from several parents about some teachers misusing the phone during lessons. A bad habit that involves a lack of vigilance over the pupils and disturbances in the didactic action“.

The principal also specifies that “no one is forced to leave the mobile phone in the container. If you keep it in your purse, pocket, and don’t use it, there’s no problem. But at least, I believe that after my initiative no one will have the effrontery to take it out and use it“.