The Lord of the Rings Gollum was shown at NACON Connect 2023 with a new trailer. Unfortunately, a release date has not been shared and we still only know that the game is scheduled for 2023. We remind you that it is scheduled for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.

The Lord of the Rings Gollum trailer opens with the titular Gollum who, as is typical, talks to himself in a cave and names his Treasure, the One Ring. Soon after we can hear the voice of an elf (Elrond Lord of Rivendell?) speaking to Gandalf. The Istari interrogates the poor creature.

Let’s see some gameplay fragment, even if it is only for a few seconds. You can see the full trailer below.

Tell us, did this new presentation of The Lord of the Rings Gollum convince you or would you have preferred something different?

