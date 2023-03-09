Status: 09.03.2023 4:13 p.m

FC Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund will meet for the 100th time in the legendary district derby. Here is the most important information about dates, goal scorers and beer.

When is the district derby?

The game between FC Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund kicks off on Saturday, March 11, at 6:30 p.m. in Gelsenkirchen. Before the 24th match day, Schalke are in 17th place in the table, Dortmund in second place.

24th matchday

arrow right

Where does the transmission take place?

The game can be seen live on the pay-TV channel Sky, and can be heard live on the sports show. The full audio report runs on sportschau.de, in the Sportschau app and on language assistants such as Amazon Alexa or Google. Sportschau.de also reports via live ticker and publishes a video summary on Monday night at midnight.

Matchday 24: The game kicks off on March 11, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. Borussia Dortmund plays in Gelsenkirchen.

more

How many district derbies have there been?

With 159 competitive games, the Revierderby is one of the most frequently played football derbies in Germany. On Saturday Schalke and Dortmund meet for the 100th time in the Bundesliga. The second most duels, namely 32, took place between 1947 and 1963 in the Oberliga West.

How many times has Schalke won against Dortmund?

With 60 wins, Schalke is slightly ahead in the overall statistics, Dortmund has 56 wins in competitive games and 43 draws. If you only take the statistics of the Bundesliga duels, BVB is ahead with 37 wins, Schalke has won 32 times and there have been 30 draws.

Schalke clearly dominated the first district derbies between 1925 and 1942, winning 16 of 17 duels and losing none. However, the last Schalke victory so far was almost four years ago. After a draw in October 2019, S04 lost four times in a row. BVB’s longest winning streak dates back to the 1960s with eight derby wins in a row.

Which statistics are still interesting?

Mats Hummels could become Dortmund’s record derby winner with another win. He currently shares this title with ten successes with Michael Zorc. At Schalke, Klaus Fichtel is the most successful player with nine derby wins.

Schalke’s Klaus Fichtel and Dortmund’s Roman Weidenfeller have the most derby appearances, 24 each. The BVB player with the most goals scored is Lothar Emmerich (ten goals). The most successful Schalke goalscorers are Gerhard Kleppinger, Kevin Kuranyi, Olaf Thon, Klaus Fischer and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar with five goals each.

Why is there no alcoholic beer in the stadium?

The security authorities have not approved the security concept presented by Schalke with the sale of alcohol. Therefore, no alcohol may be sold in or around the stadium. This measure is widely used in so-called high-risk games with potential for violence in the fan ranks. The late kick-off time with the corresponding darkness is considered an additional risk factor.

Schalke criticized the costly decision for the club in a statement “neither proportionate nor expedient”, which in turn the police union responded to. “The club knows that selling alcohol in the emotionally heated atmosphere of the derby would have created additional risks that were difficult to control,” said the GdP state chairman Michael Mertens of the “WAZ”.

What’s up with the raids?

Early Thursday morning, the police carried out a raid in several cities in North Rhine-Westphalia. background was a Attack on Schalke fans almost three weeks ago, in which there were several seriously injured. Hooligans from Dortmund and Essen are said to have been involved in the attack. “There were 25 searches. We have 19 suspects in mind” said NRW Interior Minister Herbert Reul.

With a view to the upcoming derby, the police said it could not be ruled out that the attack would result in a reaction. The police did not explain why the Ultras Gelsenkirchen clubhouse was among the buildings searched.

Why is there so much hate between Dortmund and Schalke?

The rivalry has grown for a long time and is due to the geographical proximity, Dortmund and Gelsenkirchen are only about 30 kilometers apart. Even in the days of intensive mining in the Ruhr area, this meant that the supporters of both teams often met each other in everyday life and lived out their rivalry.