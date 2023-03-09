19:26

“ARMANI IS IN BEST FORM”

Željko Obradović also has words of praise for the team from Milan. He emphasized that the triumph in Bologna must be archived as soon as possible.

“We have to forget what happened in Bologna as soon as possible and turn to the game in Milan. They are the team that is probably in the best shape of all the teams in the Euroleague at the moment and we have to prepare for that game in the best possible way.” , said Željko in the announcement of the match.

Source: MN PRESS