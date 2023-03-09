19:26
“ARMANI IS IN BEST FORM”
Željko Obradović also has words of praise for the team from Milan. He emphasized that the triumph in Bologna must be archived as soon as possible.
“We have to forget what happened in Bologna as soon as possible and turn to the game in Milan. They are the team that is probably in the best shape of all the teams in the Euroleague at the moment and we have to prepare for that game in the best possible way.” , said Željko in the announcement of the match.Source: MN PRESS
19:20
SMAILAGIC BEWARE
Ahead of this match, Alen Smailagić expressed a series of praises for Etore Mesina’s team.
“I think it’s clear to everyone in Europe that Milan have a team that in some other circumstances would probably fight not only for the playoffs, but also for home field advantage in the playoffs. A very good, experienced team that in the last few weeks has picked up form and is ready to wait for us with the desire to continue the winning streak. Although a lot has changed compared to the first game in Belgrade, we saw how dangerous they were and how quickly they turned our +9 and achieved a well-deserved victory,” he said is Smailagić.Source: MN PRESS
19:17
TO VICTORY AND TO MILAN
Partizan is going for its second victory, which would bring it even closer to a place among the top eight in the Euroleague. For that, they will need to beat Armani in Milan, a team that has picked up form and is playing better lately. Both expect a difficult and uncertain match.
19:15
PARTISAN WON VIRTUS
Partizan won the first match in the double Euroleague week. Virtus was defeated in Bologna (88:79).Source: MN PRESS
19:13
