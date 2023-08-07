Home » stowaway was saved from drowning inside a load of corn
A distressing accident occurred in the port of Santa Marta, when a stowaway was trapped in a load of corn from a truck.

Apparently, the man had fallen asleep inside the truck, when he felt the weight of the load of food product and began to scream. Fortunately, the driver managed to act immediately and with the help of other colleagues they managed to rescue the man.

According to local media, the first hypotheses show that the driver of the maritime terminal did not notice the presence of the illegal passenger inside the vehicle that was going to the interior of the country.

The video recorded the moment when port workers broke the trailer’s protector to remove the corn and save the man who was trapped.

Finally, the person affected came out from the top of the truck and was transferred to the port infirmary, and was taken to a care center due to respiratory difficulties.

