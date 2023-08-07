FireKeepers Casino 400 live updates: Stage 3 coming down to the wire

The NASCAR Cup Series’ August schedule continues with the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, and we’ve got you covered with all the action as drivers return to the track Monday in Brooklyn, Michigan.

The race began Sunday but was postponed after 74 laps due to rainy weather.

It’s the 23rd race of the season, and the stakes are high with playoffs right around the corner. Christopher Bell, who checked in at No. 6 in our latest NASCAR power rankings, began in the top spot — his second pole in the past four races.

Here are the top moments!

Green

After a short weather delay, things got underway in Michigan. Ross Chastain led the opening six laps, but Martin Truex Jr. was pressuring him right out of the gate for the top spot.

Elsewhere, Kyle Busch was the first car out of the race early after going for an unexpected spin that left him with heavy damage.

Double trouble

Chase Elliott was the next driver to have his day cut short after losing control and crashing in the first stage.

That brought out the second caution of the day.

Truex takes Stage 1

The green flag came back out with six laps to go in Stage 1, which Truex won with ease — his 60th career stage win.

Right behind him was Bubba Wallace, followed by Ty Gibbs, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Larson, respectively. It was a crucial stage for a handful of playoff bubble drivers, as Wallace and Gibbs, among others, both gained significant stage points.

Elsewhere, William Byron slapped the wall on the Turn 4 exit, ending his race early after the damage vehicle policy (DVP) clock expired on him.

Miscues

Byron wasn’t alone, however, as Josh Berry’s day was also cut short after bringing out a caution.

Heating up

The green flag was back out on Lap 56. It was short-lived, as Bell wrecked while trying to take the lead from Alex Bowman.

Delayed

The field was brought down to pit road in Stage 2 due to incoming rain. Reddick was in the lead at that time.

Bowman, Larson, Truex, Erik Jones, Austin Cindric, Keselowski, Austin Dillon, Wallace and Denny Hamlin — in that order — made up the rest of the top 10 at the time of the delay. The race was then postponed to Monday afternoon.

Race resumes

Things resumed Monday with 118 total laps left in the race — 38 laps in Stage 2 and 18 laps to the half-point mark.

Follow the leader!

Wallace took the lead late in the second stage, sending an early statement to the rest of the field.

Not so fast

Then, Daniel Suárez took the top spot after two excellent turns on the restart allowed him to pass Wallace entering Turn 3.

Too fast

However, it was Truex who secured the win in Stage 2, blowing past Suárez with ease in the stage’s final moments.

Tough break

Trouble struck Bowman after he got turned into Todd Gilliland by Chase Briscoe. The green flag returned with 67 laps left.

Stay tuned for updates!

PRE-RACE

Setting the stage

Longtime Detroit Lions fullback Cory Schlesinger gave the command for drivers to start their engines.

Star power

Ahead of the action, FOX Sports‘ Bob Pockrass broke down what and who to watch out for in Sunday’s race.

