Gatti slapped Kvaratskhelia but the referee doesn’t whistle for the foul in Juventus-Napoli- breaking latest news

Of Salvatore Riggio

Contested episode in the first half: the Juventus defender hits Kvara with a handful, but the referee and the VAR do not intervene. It could have been expulsion: the protests

Gatti risked big in the first half of the big match of the 31st day Juventus-Naples. The defender was the protagonist of a shot narrowly to Kvaratskhelia. The Fabbri referee did not intervene, nor did the Var. However, many doubts remain about the episode, which occurred in the middle of the first half.

The direct Juventus-Naples

On the developments of an offensive action by Napoli – with Osimhen who had complained about a touch of the hand by Locatelli, on which the match director correctly decided to continue – there was a contact between Gatti and the Georgian. The Juventus defender was marking his opponent, when he knocked him down in a somewhat gratuitous way. Gatti was behind Kvaratskhelia and with a very high right arm he hit him on the head. A sort of punch from the defender who immediately apologized by spreading his arms. The playmaker remained on the ground for a couple of minutes, seeking medical attention.

Big protests from Napoli, with Gatti who at that moment explained what happened in Osimhen. A really big risk for the Juventus player. The Var did not intervene, trusting Fabbri’s choice. «Episode very to the limit, you have to pay attention to the details or Gatti’s clenched fist and grin. In my opinion here were the grounds for an on-field review for violent conduct. Because Gatti’s gesture does not take the opponent full face, but it is violent conduct and it can be seen precisely from the attitude of the defender “, Luca Marelli told Dazn. See also Imoco, in queue for the cards from Monday free sale

(article being updated)