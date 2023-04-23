Velež – Zrinjski 0:1, statements by Nedim Jusufbegović Krunoslav Rendulić | Sport

Nedim Jusufbegović, head coach of Velež, after the minimal defeat in the city derby, emphasized that he has the right to be dissatisfied with the result.

Source: Anatolia/Dino Djonko

Zrinjski won at the “Rođeni” stadium with an own goal by Samir Zeljković in the first half of the derby of the 27th round of the m:tel Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina, but Velež played an excellent game in the second half and missed several 100% chances.

“We were asses again! We made the same mistake as in the previous game, regardless of the fact that we analyzed everything, that we insisted on not conceding a goal, but here we have to practice a little more and correct our mistakes. We behaved well when we conceded a goal, we got up and in the second half we absolutely dominated. We had three outstanding opportunities, we almost missed scoring, and if we had succeeded we would have turned the game in our favor. I have the right to be dissatisfied with the result, but I have nothing to complain about the boys. They did their best , all in all, a good performance, but unfortunately we didn’t get a result. It doesn’t matter, we’re alive, we’ll fight until the end. We showed that we can cope and dominate against the best team, so we’re going into the new games full of optimism.”Velež coach Nedim Jusufbegović told “Arena Sport” and thanked the fans who, he said, were the 12th player of his team.

The head coach of Zrinjski Krunoslav Rendulić repeated twice that he must be satisfied with the victory against Velež, which, if we exclude our own team, is the best in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“Congratulations to the players, not for such a high-quality game, but for showing that we are a team. We withstood all the pressure, I said before that Velež is the best team in the Premier League of BiH with us. That is definitely clear. We scored a goal in the first half, Velež had his chances in the second, we also had through Josip Ćorluka to finish with 2:0, but in the end we have to be happy and satisfied with the victory. Maybe this wasn’t such a high-quality game, but we had a lot of problems with injuries and illnesses before , considering the circumstances, I’m more than satisfied,” emphasized Rendulić.

With this 21st win of the season, the “Nobles” escaped second-placed Borc by 20 points, and if the Banja Luka players do not beat Igman at the City Stadium on Monday, they will officially become the new-old champions of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Zrinjski leads in the city derby against Velež from the 25th minute with an own goal by Samir Zeljković.pic.twitter.com/fMVPEqhk92 — Mondo.ba Sport (@MondoBiHSport)April 23, 2023

