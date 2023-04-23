Home » Bye-bye, wait times: 6 reasons why you should use event time slots in Linchpin
Do you like standing in queues? No? We neither. For some types of corporate events – e.g. B. with photos for the employee directory or the pizza day in the canteen – it makes sense to divide the event into several time sections in order to avoid annoying waiting times. This is now very easy in Linchpin – thanks to the event time slots! Decide for yourself how many time slots you want to divide your event into, how many minutes a time slot includes and how many of your colleagues can register per slot.

