Bye-bye, wait times: 6 reasons why you should use event time slots in Linchpin

13
Do you like standing in queues? No? We neither. For some types of corporate events – e.g. B. with photos for the employee directory or the pizza day in the canteen – it makes sense to divide the event into several time sections in order to avoid annoying waiting times. This is now very easy in Linchpin – thanks to the event time slots! Decide for yourself how many time slots you want to divide your event into, how many minutes a time slot includes and how many of your colleagues can register per slot.
See also More than 500 popular science activities will be launched at the home event of Tianjin National Science Day in 2021, waiting for you to check in