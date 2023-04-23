hand dryer accumulate bacteria

Bathrooms can be great breeding grounds for bacteria. However, from the beginning there has been a perception that warm air hand dryers are an option for people to maintain good hygiene, because they can dry their hands without touching other objects that can be a source of bacteria.

For example, in a study conducted at the University of Connecticut, USA and published in the scientific journal Applied and Environmental Microbiology, air dryers not only push air into the hands, but also take it in from the environment, Spreads bacteria and germs from the bathroom.

In this case, only one colony of bacteria was found in the hand dryers exposed to the bathroom environment, but according to the newspaper “El Español”, between 18 and 60 colonies of bacteria were found exposed to the dryer. Despite the findings, the researchers urged patience, noting that while these microbes pose health risks to immunosuppressed people, they can contribute to the immune system of the vast majority of people.