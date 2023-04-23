Home » hand dryer accumulate bacteria
News

hand dryer accumulate bacteria

by admin
hand dryer accumulate bacteria

Bathrooms can be great breeding grounds for bacteria. However, from the beginning there has been a perception that warm air hand dryers are an option for people to maintain good hygiene, because they can dry their hands without touching other objects that can be a source of bacteria.

For example, in a study conducted at the University of Connecticut, USA and published in the scientific journal Applied and Environmental Microbiology, air dryers not only push air into the hands, but also take it in from the environment, Spreads bacteria and germs from the bathroom.

In this case, only one colony of bacteria was found in the hand dryers exposed to the bathroom environment, but according to the newspaper “El Español”, between 18 and 60 colonies of bacteria were found exposed to the dryer. Despite the findings, the researchers urged patience, noting that while these microbes pose health risks to immunosuppressed people, they can contribute to the immune system of the vast majority of people.

See also  US, $ 5 million to capture El Chapo's brother

You may also like

Ningxia Shizuishan advocates reading for all – Chinadaily.com.cn

News, technical resources and more for devs

Coverage of violent events puts journalists at risk...

Mónica Rodríguez’s annoyance for a service that was...

State elections in Salzburg: This is how the...

Women’s football: FCF TP Mazembe crowned champion of...

Mayor of Tamalameque has his salary attached for...

Protest against LNG plans: men climb the Rügen...

Anvar Samost: even coalition agreements were better in...

This Monday the asphalt folder application will begin...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy