Strong race: triathlete Haug wins confidently on Gran Canaria

Status: 04/22/2023 5:11 p.m

Triathlete Anne Haug celebrated a sovereign victory on Gran Canaria. The 40-year-old 2019 Ironman World Champion was unbeatable in the challenge of swimming 1.9 kilometers, cycling 90 kilometers and running 21.1 kilometers.

Haug covered the distance in 4:05:38 hours and crossed the finish line more than twelve minutes ahead of Diede Diederiks from the Netherlands. Third was the British Megan McDonald.

After around 30 minutes on the bike course, Haug had taken the lead and continuously expanded it. It was tough on the bike, said Haug at the finish at Playa Anfi del Mar: “But running was so cool, along the beach and the spectators were great. I’m happy about the win.” In the men’s race, two-time Ironman World Champion Patrick Lange came fifth with Frenchman Sam Laidlow winning.