New Lancia Pu+Ra Zero 2023, as conditional new Lancia Ypsilon and upcoming crossover (with surprises)

Lancia PU+RA HPE represents the prototype for the rebirth of the Lancia brand. After months of previews on the new logo and on the stylistic vision represented by the futuristic Lancia PU+RA Zero sculpture, the new prototype represents the manifesto of the design, technology and mechanics that will characterize the range of Lancia vehicles over the next 10 years.

We are facing a electric vehicle prototype with 2+2 configuration which promises a range of over 700 km thanks to energy consumption of less than 10 kWh per 100 km and recharging times of just over 10 minutes. HPE stands for High Performance Electric or high performance electric. Let’s see better:

All the novelties of the new Lancia Pu+Ra Zero 2023

Lancia Pu+Ra Zero 2023, this is how it will affect the new Lancia Ypsilon

The Lancia PU+RA HPE concept car features an exterior design characterized by the use of circular and triangular shapes. On the front stands out a new grille formed by three rays of light that make it easily recognizable. The roof is generously large and circular in shape, while the round taillights recall those of the Lancia Stratos, the famous rally champion.

L’interior of the Lancia PU+RA HPE it was designed to offer a home-like experience. The collaboration with Cassina, an important high-end furniture brand, has contributed to restoring prestige to the Lancia brand. The inspiration from Italian furniture design is evident in the round carpet and ocher-colored front seats, inspired by the Maralunga armchairs designed by Vico Magistretti for Cassina.

The “in the car like at home” philosophy is also well represented by the round tables positioned in the center console, one per row. The large window allows the passenger compartment to be illuminated with natural light and the blinds, inspired by the Lancia Beta HPE and the world of architecture, project natural light and shadows inside the passenger compartment. In the central part, the Venetian blinds become a luminous technological element that interacts with the SALA system and its functions.

The first Lancia car to adopt the SALA system will be the new Ypsilon in 2024, followed by the Ypsilon HF in 2025. Two models, therefore, which will be strongly influenced by the indications that emerge from the presentation of this model. All without forgetting the possible development of a raised guide version of Lancia Ypsilonlike a crossover.

Lancia PU+RA HPE is in fact a prototype designed with a sustainable approach, which Lancia has defined Sustylenability. Thanks to the collaboration with Made in Italy brands, 70% of the internal surfaces in contact with the occupants is made with eco-sustainable materials. These include the MARM MORE used for the door panels, made up of up to 50% marble dust scraps and recycled fabric, colored with natural pigments, soft to the touch and waterproof. This material is produced by Limonta in collaboration with the startup FILI PARI. Lancia has a lot of news to tell, as anticipated by the short film “Shaping the future”.

Looking forward to understand the developments related to Lancia Delta, we must also take into account the new Range in 2026. SALA is the acronym of Sound Air Light Augmentation and represents a simple and essential technology. It’s about a intelligent virtual interface which centralizes audio, climate control and lighting functions, allowing the driver or passengers to adapt the car’s interior environment simply by touching a button or using voice commands.