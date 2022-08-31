Recently, alligator gars have been found in many places across the country, all over Henan, Beijing, Hunan, Guangxi, Shandong, Yunnan, Zhejiang, Jiangsu and other provinces. On August 30, in Shijiazhuang, Hebei, a crocodile gar also appeared in an artificial lake in a community. The residents and property owners of the community captured it and treated it harmlessly. According to the owner of the community, the fish was caught with a hook at that time, and the mouth was tied for disposal.

According to the property, the alligator gar is about 1 meter in length, but it is not known where it came from.

Recently, alligator gars have been removed from the shelves of major e-commerce platforms and cannot be searched, but using keywords such as “crocodile eel”, “gar”, “sharp-billed crocodile” and “gar crocodile”, you can still find the sale of such creatures. information.

In the offline pet market in many places, some people still use the signboard of “Alligator Gar”, and there are even “relatives” of alligator gar for sale, including Florida gar, Cuban gar, Brazilian turtle, snapping turtle, etc. ,

At present, the state does not explicitly prohibit the sale and purchase of these species, but it is prohibited to illegally introduce, release or discard invasive alien species in violation of the regulations.

Except for some species of gar that are more expensive, other species of gar and Brazilian tortoise are very cheap, which has caused many consumers to be very interested, and then “halfway” abandoned or “released” after purchasing.

It is reported that before 2017, many people “released” Brazilian tortoises and snapping turtles, buying them for dozens or hundreds of pounds, often causing serious harm.