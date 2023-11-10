Strengthen strategic alignment to promote Guangdong-Kyrgyzstan cooperation to a new level

On the morning of November 9, the Guangdong and Jilin Province cooperation and exchange symposium was held in Guangzhou to further strengthen the strategic docking of the two provinces and jointly plan and promote Guangdong-Jilin cooperation in the new era. Provincial Party Committee Secretary Huang Kunming presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Jilin Provincial Party Committee Secretary Jing Junhai attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Wang Weizhong, deputy secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor of Jilin Province, and Hu Yuting, deputy secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor of Jilin Province, attended the meeting and introduced the economic and social development of Guangdong and Jilin respectively.

Huang Kunming welcomed the delegation from Jilin and expressed gratitude for their long-term support and assistance to Guangdong’s reform, opening up, and modernization construction. He mentioned Jilin’s important role in faithfully implementing the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s and the historical opportunity for revitalization, expressing hope for closer cooperation in various fields to better meet the high-quality life needs of the people in the two provinces.

Jing Junhai expressed his gratitude to Guangdong Province for its long-term support and assistance to Jilin Province and emphasized the important role Guangdong plays in Chinese-style modernization and the overall situation of the country. He also highlighted the profound brotherhood and fruitful cooperation between the two provinces and expressed hope for an “upgraded version” of Kyrgyzstan-Guangdong cooperation to contribute more to promoting Chinese-style modernization.

After the symposium, a cooperation agreement was signed by the relevant departments of the two provinces. Provincial leaders from both Guangdong and Jilin also attended the meeting.

The symposium and the signing of the cooperation agreement mark a significant step towards strengthening the cooperation between Guangdong and Jilin and promoting Guangdong-Kyrgyzstan cooperation to a new level. The strategic alignment and joint planning announced at the symposium are expected to bring about greater effectiveness and mutual progress in various fields, including industrial development, open cooperation, scientific and technological innovation, cultural tourism, and resource development. This cooperation is a testament to the continuous efforts of both provinces to create a stronger partnership and contribute to the overall development and modernization of China.

