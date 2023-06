They were war criminals, colonialists, staunch Nazis – and partly responsible for the suffering and death of many people. Nevertheless, streets in Tübingen are named after people with such biographies. And how it came to be, the source situation is often poor. There have been discussions about questionable street names in Tübingen before: in 2011, Karl-Adam-Strasse was changed to Johannes-Reuchlin-Strasse…

95% of the article is still covered.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook