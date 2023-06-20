Home » Sensation. Poland unexpectedly lost in Moldova and complicates its path to the EURO
Sensation. Poland unexpectedly lost in Moldova and complicates its path to the EURO

The Polish footballers unexpectedly lost 2:3 in Moldova, despite leading by two goals at half-time, they fell to second-to-last place in qualifying group E for the 2024 European Championship in Germany, and they are already four points behind the leader Czech Republic. They are only one point behind coach Jaroslav Šilhavy’s selection of Albania after a 3-1 victory in the Faroe Islands. Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player in history to play his 200th international match and gave the Portuguese a 1-0 win in Iceland.

