Home » Strong Demand for TSMC’s AI Chips – Business Times
News

Strong Demand for TSMC’s AI Chips – Business Times

by admin
Strong Demand for TSMC’s AI Chips – Business Times

Inspired by the surge in Huimei technology stocks, TSMC (2330) gapped up for two consecutive days. On the 26th, it rose 4.24% and closed at 566 yuan. The market value returned to above 14 trillion yuan, a new high in the past year. Observing the movements of the three major legal persons, foreign investors bought 69,000 contracts, investment credits sold more than 766 contracts, and self-employed traders bought more than 587 contracts. Foreign capital is the largest source of legal person buying.

Huida, one of TSMC’s major customers, announced that its performance outlook is much better than market expectations. The outside world believes that it is mainly due to the strong demand for AI chips and the urgent orders for related production and manufacturing. The legal person believes that TSMC’s growth momentum mainly comes from the launch of new Apple smartphones and PCs, as well as the strong demand for AI chips.

See also  Yueqiong linked to create a popular science platform to help young people feel the charm of China's aerospace - Teller Report Teller Report

You may also like

Fire in the Parma area, the warehouse of...

Laura Sarabia responds to accusations from her babysitter

‘Enough with the mice’, flash mob at the...

Astronomers discover a mysterious star.. what is its...

Has it progressed? Son of Martín Elías got...

Crypto Critic Peter Schiff Launches His Ordinals Bitcoin...

The truth surrounding the death of the late...

The reforms of progress?

German-language media: Li Hui’s visit to Europe and...

Pasqualetti, Marcello Pipitone, Setchu and Florania are the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy