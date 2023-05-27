Strong Demand for TSMC’s AI Chips – Business Times

Inspired by the surge in Huimei technology stocks, TSMC (2330) gapped up for two consecutive days. On the 26th, it rose 4.24% and closed at 566 yuan. The market value returned to above 14 trillion yuan, a new high in the past year. Observing the movements of the three major legal persons, foreign investors bought 69,000 contracts, investment credits sold more than 766 contracts, and self-employed traders bought more than 587 contracts. Foreign capital is the largest source of legal person buying.

Huida, one of TSMC’s major customers, announced that its performance outlook is much better than market expectations. The outside world believes that it is mainly due to the strong demand for AI chips and the urgent orders for related production and manufacturing. The legal person believes that TSMC’s growth momentum mainly comes from the launch of new Apple smartphones and PCs, as well as the strong demand for AI chips.