Laura Sarabia responds to accusations from her babysitter

Following the complaint published through different media, the Chief of Staff of the Presidency of Gustavo Petro, Laura Sarabia, did not remain silent and through his official Twitter account he delivered his response to the accusations made against him for alleged abuse of power.

Laura Sarabia’s response to the babysitter

“My family and I were victims of a robbery. The Prosecutor’s Office investigates who gave the version to Semana as responsible. The presidential protection headquarters and the Sijin acted by applying the protocols within the framework of the law”, was Sarabia’s response in a trill.

Laura Sarabia also assured that it was she who asked her employee to submit to the polygraph, but that she never forced her. All his work and security team also submitted to the polygraph, a device that the Presidency authorized him to use.

What happened in the polygraph with Laura Sarabia’s babysitter?

He denied that the nanny had been forcibly taken by three men to a basement and that she agreed to go of her own free will. Nor is it true that she sneaked in, because they went through all the places that had security cameras and just like high officials do.

The Chief of Staff also assured that Marelbys would have lost the polygraph test, whose video will only be delivered to the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation. She also questioned that the nanny decided to talk about what happened four months after the events.

Finally, it will be the Attorney General of the Nation who is in charge of investigating and establishing whether there was an abuse of power, there were disciplinary offenses or a crime was committed against your babysitter. Also, they will review the polygraph result and use it as evidence in case Marelbys is found guilty.