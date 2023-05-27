F1, Gp Monaco – Verstappen on pole with a magic in front of Alonso. Only third Leclerc

At 41 years old Fernando Alonso he was about to put everyone in line in Monte Carlo. Spanish with the Aston Martin he had signed the best time when it was only missing Max Verstappen. The Dutch with the Red Bull was more than two tenths behind after the second intermediate, but with a magic in the final stretch he took the pole position of the Monaco Grand Prix by just 84 thousandths. Disappointed Alonso, convinced that he has now conquered the first position on the grid which on the street circuit is worth almost as much as half the victory, probably even more disappointed Charles Leclerc, who after obtaining 3 pole positions in the season in his home grand prix had to settle for the third fastest time. His Ferrari but once again it didn’t seem up to par, as evidenced by the fifth place of Carlos Sainzalso beaten by Alpine’s Esteban Ocon.

So on Sunday Verstappen snaps in front of everyone and mortgages another win which would further consolidate his own leadership in the World Cup. His teammate Sergio Perezright now its main rival in the standings, is in fact gone against the barriers in turn 1 during Q1: it will therefore start from bottom of the grid, with little chance of a comeback on a track like Montecarlo. The Dutchman will have to beware of an amazing Alonso, who by his own admission in a radio team, pushed during qualifying “like a animated“. Ferrari can aim for the podium and at least in the Principality it seemed more perky than Mercedes, which has to settle for sixth fastest time Lewis Hamilton and of the eighth of George Russell. In between the other Alpine’s Pierre Gaslywhile to close the top ten of the qualifications there are Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) e Lando Norriswith a Mclaren finally giving signs of awakening.

Read Also Formula 1 driver Yuki Tsunoda also helps shovel mud from the streets of Faenza

The starting grid