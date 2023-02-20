Spring is the beginning of the year, agriculture is the first.

Fight hard for spring plowing! In early spring, Gaotang County, Shandong Province returns to the land in spring, and the common people are actively carrying out spring plowing, preparing agricultural machinery and spreading fertilizers. The busy farming is in full swing, and the fields are busy.

Endeavor spring! Gaotang County took multiple measures to “escort” spring plowing preparations – Du Lizhi’s technology service team “point-to-point” farming and planting assistance among farmers, social service organizations on behalf of farming and planting, etc., Vientiane “plowing” new, to ensure good spring agricultural production, consolidate The basis of food security.

Leaning over the fields and working diligently, science and technology help farmers prosper in spring

A plow of rain in spring, and tens of thousands of tons of grain in autumn. “It is now the wheat turning green period. Whether the field management is proper during this period will play a very important role in the high yield of wheat in the later period.” On the afternoon of February 15, after a spring rain, in Laowangzhai Village, Yinji Town, Gaotang County In the wheat field, Du Lizhi, a senior agronomist of the Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, is leading the scientific and technological service team to “diagnose” problems on the spot and guide farmers on how to manage the wheat fields in spring.

Up to now, Du Lizhi’s technical service team has been in the field more than 30 times this year, guiding farmers to water and topdress fertilizers, chemical weeding in a timely manner, strong seedlings to resist cold currents, stripe rust and other diseases and pests…Strive to increase the number of grains per ear and the weight of thousand grains.

In order to further improve spring plowing services, the Du Lizhi Party Representative Office actively played the role of an incubation base for new-type professional farmers, and selected and bred more than 1,000 “soil experts” and “field talents” who were active at the grassroots level, spreading agricultural technology and the voice of the party. At present, Gaotang County has weaved a powerful agricultural science and technology service network, with Du Lizhi’s party representative office as the “radiation origin”, setting up “service” nodes in towns and streets, developing “contact endpoints” in villages, and carrying out all-round, The three-dimensional service extends the service tentacles to the fields and the people, and realizes “zero distance” in serving the people.

According to statistics, in recent years, more than 1,000 agricultural science and technology service personnel in Du Lizhi’s science and technology service team in Gaotang County have promoted more than 20 new agricultural technologies, experimented with 17 new varieties, planted 6 new models, and developed 9 new industries. Revitalize and deepen the powerful force of good governance at the grassroots level.

Pay tribute to the “new peasants” and guard the big granary

When the spring comes early, the harvest is full of food in the golden autumn. Recently, the agricultural materials market in Gaotang County, Shandong Province has first started to “heat up”, and vehicles transporting agricultural materials shuttle back and forth. Cooperatives and farmers took action one after another to purchase and purchase agricultural materials to prepare for a good harvest this year.

On February 15, at the Agricultural Production Means Trading Market in Gaotang County, a long van loaded with agricultural materials was being loaded and ready to depart. “I am a native of Gaotang, and today I order agricultural materials uniformly, which reduces production costs.” Hou Tingtao, a large grain grower from Luzhuang Village, Jiangdian Town, said happily, wiping the sweat from his head.

In recent years, Hou Tingtao has transferred more than 300 mu of land through land transfer, all of which belong to the fully intelligent integrated sprinkler irrigation project demonstration area of ​​the high-standard farmland construction project in Jiangdian Town, Gaotang County in 2022. Last year, the yield of wheat per mu was more than 1,400 catties, and the income was good. Hou Tingtao told reporters that, as a “new farmer” and “leading geese” on the road to getting rich, this year, he plans to do a big job to prepare for spring plowing and production.

It is understood that the fully intelligent integrated sprinkler irrigation project demonstration area of ​​the high-standard farmland construction project in Jiangdian Town, Gaotang County covers an area of ​​956 mu. The irrigation method adopts buried telescopic sprinkler irrigation and central pivot sprinkler irrigation.

In order to ensure the agricultural production in spring, the construction of 6 central pivot sprinkler irrigation units in the project area has been completed, and the buried telescopic sprinkler irrigation pipeline has been laid and is undergoing final commissioning, which greatly facilitates the agricultural production of the masses.

At the same time, a clear paper on spring wheat field management techniques was distributed to growers, and through village-to-village radio broadcasts and WeChat group forwarding technical guidance, etc., to publicize how to adopt spring wheat field management according to wheat seedling conditions. At present, the wheat fields in the project area have all been suppressed and spring irrigation has been completed, laying the foundation for a bumper summer grain harvest.

On the other side, in the agricultural material warehouse of Hangniu Agricultural Machinery Service Professional Cooperative in Gaotang County, rows of chemical fertilizers are piled up high and high, and more than 10 workers are busy carrying and loading them.

“Our cooperative has an agricultural machinery service department and an agricultural materials sales department. The two departments work together to make every effort to prepare for spring plowing this year.” Chairman Wang Shangquan told reporters that the cooperative implements unified purchase and sale of agricultural materials according to the needs of members for agricultural materials and agricultural machinery. Cooperate to reduce the production cost of members, and the agricultural materials such as chemical fertilizers are 10%-15% lower than the market price. In addition, according to the needs of the members, a package of agricultural materials is formulated, and seeds, fertilizers, etc. are directly delivered to the members, so that they can save worry, money and labor in preparing for spring plowing.

Up to now, the Hangniu Agricultural Machinery Service Professional Cooperative in Gaotang County has purchased more than 1,000 tons of compound fertilizers for its members.

Modern agricultural machinery helps spring plowing out of “acceleration”

The most important thing is spring, and spring plowing is at the right time. Right now is the critical period of spring plowing preparation, the roar of machinery can be heard everywhere in the fields, and rotary tillers and tillers can be seen “running” back and forth in the fields everywhere. Modern agricultural machinery is “active” in the fields, helping spring plowing to achieve “acceleration”.

On the afternoon of February 14, at Shandong Seed Industry Gaotang Zhike Agricultural Technology Service Co., Ltd. in Zhaozhaizi Town, Chen Baoyi, a business technician, was conducting machine test spraying and remote control technology deployment on plant protection robots.

In the past, farmers used manpower to spray pesticides for pest control, which was time-consuming and labor-intensive with poor results. Today, the village has begun to use robot sprayers for operations, which greatly reduces labor intensity and costs, and also ensures the smooth progress of spring plowing.

In addition, Shandong Seed Industry Gaotang Zhike Agricultural Technology Service Co., Ltd. also gives full play to the role of the “main force” of agricultural machinery, strengthens the technical training of agricultural machinery manual operation and the guidance of machine debugging and maintenance, and provides agricultural machinery supply and maintenance services in advance to ensure mechanized production. Safe and efficient.

Spring comes early for people, and it is the right time to forge ahead, and the achievements have come to autumn. The sonorous drums of spring agricultural production in Gaotang County resounded through the land of early spring in Gaotang, playing the “Spring Overture” of Gaotang agricultural production, and a good start for a bumper harvest of grain production throughout the year , Good start.

