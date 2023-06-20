Home » Student arrived at the University by helicopter and even has a private waiter
Student arrived at the University by helicopter and even has a private waiter

While there are educational institutions in the world that do not even have access routes or a decent parking lot, a student in Monterrey he would have used the heliport of the University where he studies to go to classes in this eccentric means of transport.

The event would have occurred at the Technological University of Monterrey, located in Atizapán de Zaragoza. In the video you can also see how a waiter dressed as a gala serves the students, while in the comments it is read that in some schools they do not even have toilet paper or money to pay for public transport.

Student landed by helicopter at his university?

The publication already exceeds ten thousand comments and has been reproduced 23 million times. The video says: “When you think you have the best car in college, but your buddy arrives by helicopter.” The video was shared by the user @jdcal12 and has the description “a normal day”.

However, the veracity of the video would be in doubt and many believe that it could be a montage, because hardly an educational institution would enable a heliport just for a student to arrive by this means of transport. Furthermore, it is hard to imagine that a helicopter of that size would be used for the private transport of a young person.

