Pasquale Di Fenza, regional councilor at the Campania Region, in a note, expressed concern about the videos that continue to circulate on the web, shot during lessons and showing students making fun of teachers.

Counselor points out that Tik Tok, for some individuals, it has become a means of spreading negative examples, when instead it could be used in a positive way for marketing and social messages, as is the case on many occasions.

Di Fenza said he recently received another report of a student singing “in her face” to her teacher, an overbearing and shameful attitude for Italian public schools.

The politician says that more and more people, young and old, are constantly looking for likes and views and lose track of the limit. The city councilor argues that those who perform a public function cannot be mistreated and that immediate action must be taken against those who resume their follies in schools and places of education. Di Fenza concludes by stating that adequate measures must be taken.

