Home News Stunning earthquake report from scientists of 6 universities
News

Stunning earthquake report from scientists of 6 universities

by admin

After the devastating earthquakes that took place in Kahramanmaraş on February 6 and affected 11 cities, scientists from Karadeniz Technical University (KTU), Düzce University, Sakarya University, Sakarya University of Applied Sciences, Sivas Cumhuriyet University and Giresun University came together to conduct field research in earthquake regions. made. After the research, the aftershocks, field observations, structural damages and structural damages of this pair of 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes were determined. […]

See also  When the Waters Meet: A Story of Women and Peace

You may also like

Xi Jinping Emphasizes Deepening Troop Training and Preparing...

After the Hitler salute at the fair: the...

Pensions for working pensioners, civil servants and scientists...

Mule overturned on Via Santa Marta

Cannabis legalization in Germany – in two steps...

The young man who was looking for his...

Petro decorated uniformed officers who were detained in...

Xi Jinping Emphasizes Deepening Troop Training and Preparing...

Secure the DeutschlandTicket in the VRR app now!

Hippopotamus died after colliding with a vehicle on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy