Subject accused of sexually abusing his stepson in Aguazul to prison – news

After the case became known thanks to the complaint filed by the minor’s family, a Prosecutor from the Caivas Comprehensive Care Center for Victims of Sexual Abuse, managed to get a judge with a guarantee control function to send the young man’s stepfather to prison. who at the time of the events was 13 years old, and who would be responsible for subjecting him to sexual harassment.

According to information provided by the Prosecutor’s Office, the events under investigation occurred at least twice in the month of January 2021 in the Las Ferias neighborhood of the municipality of Aguazul (Casanare), when, apparently, the captured person took advantage of He was alone with the victim in the house, to access him sexually.

On September 13, the alleged aggressor was captured by uniformed members of the National Police in the El Porvenir neighborhood of the same town where the events occurred, making effective an arrest warrant issued against him.

The Prosecutor’s Office accused him of being responsible for the crimes of abusive sexual intercourse with a minor under fourteen years of age, charges that he did not accept.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

