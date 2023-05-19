Subject was arrested with a grenade in Chiriguaná

Alfredo Gil, 31, nicknamed ‘El Garza’, was captured by the National Police after being surprised with a fragmentation grenade in the municipality of Chiriguaná, Cesar.

The arrest materialized through a search warrant carried out by the authorities by a court order.

“In neighborhood work, it is possible to establish that this person is apparently engaged in theft from transporters that circulate through the Caribbean trunk”, reported the authorities.

Thus, Alfredo Gil was left at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office for the crime of manufacturing, trafficking or carrying firearms, ammunition or explosives for the exclusive use of the military forces.

In the same way, it will be presented before a guarantee control judge for the preliminary hearings of legalization of capture, imputation of charges and imposition of an insurance measure.