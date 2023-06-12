Subsidies handed over to the dog house in Mannheim

Mannheim. The dog house in the animal shelter Mannheim was subsidized with 181,000 euros. As the city announced on Friday, the animal shelter had reached its spatial limits when it came to housing dogs. The mayor, Christian Specht, who is also responsible for animal protection, handed over the funding on Friday to Thomas Gebhardt, the first chairman of the Mannheim and Surroundings Animal Protection Association. The investment was made possible by the state of Baden-Württemberg, which supports local animal shelter organizations in carrying out renovation work.

Specht noted in the press release that not only are the costs of maintaining animals increasing, but the number of animals in animal shelters has also been growing steadily since the end of the corona pandemic. He not only wants to use the funds to defuse the situation, but also to create new capacities in the long term and send an important signal for animal welfare in Mannheim.

But not only animals purchased during the pandemic are increasingly ending up in animal shelters. More and more dogs with behavioral problems have to be accommodated, says Gebhardt. These animals can often only be kept individually and stay longer in the shelter. This not only demands a lot in terms of personnel, but also in terms of space. The funding is therefore a relief for the animal shelter.

The subsidy guidelines provide for co-financing, which is why the city of Mannheim contributes around 54,000 euros to the costs. The state adds another 72,000 euros, and the club takes care of the rest.