Cinisello Balsamo: Mayor Ghilardi is in hospital, but reassures himself about his health conditions

The severe stomach pains that accompanied him all day yesterday forced him to go to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery under general anesthesia last night “to resolve some complications. The operation seems to have gone well”. As James Ghilardimayor of Cinisello Balsamo, from his Facebook page.

The mayor also wanted to reassure the people who wrote to him and apologize to all the associations and realities with which he should have had meetings today, Sunday 11 June.

Giacomo Ghilardi will have to stay in the hospital for a few days before resuming normal daily activities.