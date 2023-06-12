Home » Evolve again! “Metropolis: Skyrim 2” will be released on October 24, and dynamic weather will be added | 4Gamers
The city simulation game sequel “Cities: Skylines II” (Cities: Skylines II) developed by Colossal Order released the latest pre-order promotional video at “Xbox Games Showcase 2023” earlier, and it is expected to be released on PS5 and Xbox Series on October 24, 2023. Available on X|S, PC Steam, and Xbox Game Pass.

As a new work in the series “Metropolis: Skyrim 2” after 8 years, this work adds dynamic weather elements, as well as rich development and construction elements that everyone is familiar with, plus urban education, water and electricity, public security, fire protection and other mechanisms, and more than the previous work. Vivid ecological elements.

“Metropolis: Skyrim 2” has been pre-ordered and is expected to be released on October 24, and will be added to the Xbox Game Pass membership lineup on the same day.

