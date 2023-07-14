Successful completion of the 10th Regional Minority Traditional Sports Games with Chifeng City set to host the 11th Games in 2025

Title: Successful Conclusion of the 10th Regional Minority Traditional Sports Games: Qibatu Attends Closing Ceremony

Benwangdian, Inner Mongolia – The 10th Regional Minority Traditional Sports Games came to a triumphant end on July 13 with various competitions showcasing the region’s rich cultural diversity. Qibatu, the vice chairman of the autonomous region, graced the closing ceremony with his presence, officially announcing the conclusion of the Games and participating in the flag handover ceremony.

The closing ceremony, held in Benwangdian, was a momentous occasion as Chifeng City took over the flag of the region’s ethnic minority traditional sports games. With this symbolic act, Chifeng City proudly accepted the responsibility of hosting the 11th Regional Minority Traditional Sports Games in 2025.

The handover ceremony, attended by Qibatu and other esteemed guests, signified the seamless transition of the Games to its future host city. The event was witnessed by a lively audience who eagerly anticipated the next chapter of this esteemed sporting tradition.

Following the flag handover, attendees enjoyed a captivating theatrical performance that captivated and mesmerized the audience. The closing ceremony reached its crescendo with a vibrant song and dance performance titled “Let’s Go Hand in Hand,” leaving a lasting impression on all those present.

The 10th Regional Minority Traditional Sports Games showcased the passion, skills, and spirit of the participating ethnic groups. From the exhilarating horse racing events to the captivating archery competitions, athletes demonstrated their dedication and perseverance in preserving their respective traditional sports.

These games provided an important platform to promote and preserve the cultural heritage of Inner Mongolia’s ethnic minority groups. Through showcasing traditional sports, the event fostered solidarity, understanding, and appreciation of the rich tapestry of cultures within the region.

Qibatu’s presence at the closing ceremony highlighted the government’s commitment and support towards preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of ethnic minority groups. The Games not only provided a spectacle of athletic prowess but also served as a means to strengthen cultural ties and promote cultural dialogue among Inner Mongolia’s diverse communities.

As we bid farewell to the 10th Regional Minority Traditional Sports Games, anticipation for the 11th edition in Chifeng City in 2025 is already building. With the success of this year’s event, all eyes will be on Chifeng City as it endeavors to uphold and expand the legacy of this beloved sporting tradition.

The achievements of the Games will undoubtedly serve as an inspiration for future generations to embrace and celebrate their cultural heritage through sports and other mediums. The legacy of the Regional Minority Traditional Sports Games will continue to thrive, fostering unity and appreciation for the diverse ethnic cultures in Inner Mongolia.

