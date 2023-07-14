Fender Audio RIFF: A Review of the New Smart Guitar Speaker by Legendary Brand Fender

Fender Launches New Smart Guitar Speaker: Fender Audio RIFF

Legendary musical instrument brand, Fender, has announced the release of their latest product, the Fender Audio RIFF smart guitar speaker. Ezone.hk recently received the real device and decided to put it to the test to assess the quality of Fender’s newest offering.

The Fender Audio RIFF Guitar Amplifier combines minimalist design with superior sound quality, providing music lovers with a new listening experience. With 60W output power and up to 30 hours of battery life, RIFF delivers clear and stable sound performance. The speaker also features Bluetooth connectivity and smart controls, allowing users to easily adjust volume, EQ, and sound effects, giving them full control over the rhythm and mood of their music.

In addition to its impressive specifications, the Fender Audio RIFF is also a multi-functional music speaker, capable of being used as a guitar amplifier. The device is small and portable, making it convenient for musicians on the go. The touch wood panel on the speaker’s body allows users to control volume, EQ, and switch between different modes with ease.

One standout feature of the Fender Audio RIFF is its compatibility with the Fender RIFF app. By installing the app on their mobile devices, users can utilize the Auto-EQ automatic space correction function. This function analyzes the reflection of sound in the current environment and adjusts the sound settings accordingly within minutes.

During the review, the editor plugged in a guitar and found that the Fender Audio RIFF was not only simple in design, but also uncomplicated in operation. The speaker’s sound control includes volume adjustment, with low frequency and treble being adjustable by the user. However, the speaker is designed to be used in conjunction with the mobile app for a more personalized and optimized experience.

In terms of sound performance, the Fender Audio RIFF impressed the editor. The bass was stable and had strong penetrating power, while the mid and high ranges produced clear and impressive tones. The speaker’s performance with vocals, instruments, and harmony was excellent, allowing users to appreciate the subtle details in their music.

To compare the Fender Audio RIFF with traditional mini guitar speakers, the editor conducted a comparison test using the same guitar, sheet music, and cables. The editor found that the Fender Audio RIFF delivered a more stable and clear sound in each frequency band.

Overall, the Fender Audio RIFF can be described as a versatile and accessible smart speaker with a simple design. It offers excellent sound quality, portability, versatility, and ease of use. However, it is important to note that traditional guitars still have their unique features, such as various gain and distortion effects adjustments, which are not available with the Fender Audio RIFF.

The Fender Audio RIFF is priced at HK$3,680 and includes a black and red nylon hand strap. The first batch of orders will also receive a Hong Kong version of the Fender classic guitar pattern hand strap, while supplies last.

With the release of the Fender Audio RIFF, Fender continues to demonstrate their commitment to providing musicians with innovative and top-quality musical instruments and accessories.

Source: ezone.hk

