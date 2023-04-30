Successful completion of the pedestrian bridge project of the main bridge Helong Canal New Town unit ushered in major progress-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Successfully completed the pedestrian bridge project of the main bridge Helong Canal New City Unit ushered in major progress

Recently, the reporter learned from the City Business Travel Canal Group that the pedestrian bridge project of the Canal New City Unit (the urban design scope of the Canal Bay) has ushered in major progress.

With the joint efforts of all participating units, it took 11 and a half hours of hoisting and welding operations to successfully complete the hoisting operation of the steel box girder at the core section of the main bridge with a length of 53.81 meters and a weight of 300 tons. It has fully entered the construction stage of main tower and mast installation, cable construction, bridge deck and other auxiliary facilities.

The project is located in the Canal Bay area of ​​Gongshu District, Hangzhou City, between Shangtang Elevated Road and Liushi Expressway, across the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal. The engineering structure adopts reverse Finck truss structure, the whole bridge is 181.8 meters long, the main span is 150 meters long, and the bridge width is 8 meters. It is the reverse Finck truss bridge with the largest single span in the world.

It is reported that the pedestrian bridge scheme of the Canal New City Unit (the urban design scope of Canal Bay) is inspired by the outline of cargo ships passing through the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal. The structural shape of the bridge body is modeled on the water transport ship on the canal. The cable columns on the bridge body are taken from the shape of the hull mast. The cross connection of the cables forms a triangular sail, and the overall shape is light and graceful. The width of the bridge body is 8 meters, and the bridge body is smooth and streamlined, like the ripples of a ship placed in the water. The bridge as a whole is like a water transport ship docked on the canal.

After the completion of the pedestrian bridge, it can meet the functional needs of regional connectivity, create a comfortable hydrophilic public space environment, provide a multicultural activity venue, and facilitate the surrounding citizens to go to and from both sides of the canal and stroll leisurely, improving the quality of life and sense of gain.