Successful Paraguayan participation in the Taipei Food Gastronomic Fair 2023 in Taiwan

The Taipei Food 2023 Gastronomic Fair in Taiwan culminated with a successful participation of 21 Paraguayan companies. The largest gastronomic fair in Taiwan, Taipei Food 2023, ended this Saturday June 17, which is the food event that brings together all companies that want to sell their products to the global markets of Asia. This grand event was held from June 14 to 17 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 and 2, with exhibitors from all over the world presenting food and beverages. special products and pioneering solutions in food matters. This year Paraguay had the record participation of 21 companies physically present, with 2 stands and four companies that sent their products to be promoted, making known the interest of our country in publicizing its exportable offer to the Asian market. The Stan of the Paraguayan Chamber of CPC meat, conducted more than 500 interviews with potential buyers of our products, both beef and pork. We must emphasize that in terms of red protein, Taiwan is currently the 2nd. There is a large market for this product, hoping this year to increase our exports by 35%, with which we could reach 50,000 tons of meat sold in 2023, with more than 300,000 dollars in sales of this product. With reference to pork, with the latest SENACSA ​​report as of May of this year, Taiwan has already become the 1st market for this Paraguayan product, expecting a record number of exports to the Taiwanese market. The companies in the area that sent representatives are Cooperativa Chortitzer Ltda, Union de Productores de Itapua SA, Minerva Foods SA, Coop. Col. Mult. Fernheim Ltda, Coop. multi. Neuland Ltda, Frigorifico Guarani SACI. Paraguayan companies Hypergrain SA, Indugrapa SA, Bunka SA, Casa Roman EAS, Gestion Mercantil SA, Aleman Paraguayo Canadiense SA, PY Teas SRL, TCL Organic SA, Otisa Sugar will also participate in this important food event. Mill / Legado SA, Molino Asunceno Alberto Heilbrunn SA, INDEL SA, Cooperativa de Produccion AgroIndustrial, Manduvira Ltda., Dulsan Organica SA, VRO Pardo SRL. The companies that will send their samples for the event are Gestión Mercantil SA, Aleman Paraguayo Canadiense SA, Cooperaiva Manduvirá, Ergo Alimentos and Agro Nebai SA, who were at the Stand of Latin American countries. We can point out a great interest of Taiwanese businessmen in several items, especially in organic sugar, chia, sesame and food products made with organic or sugar-free products. The commercial exchange between Taiwan and Paraguay grew by 504% in the last 5 years and the trade of goods and services last year was approximately more than 300 million dollars, expecting that this year it will have an increase of 40%, achieving a record figure in our trade balance with this sister Asian nation.