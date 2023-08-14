Home » Successful search: the police brought the missing woman (88) back to the retirement home
News

Successful search: the police brought the missing woman (88) back to the retirement home

by admin
Successful search: the police brought the missing woman (88) back to the retirement home

The woman was last seen around 5 p.m. According to another resident, the pensioner asked about the bus schedule in the afternoon. At the old residential address of the 88-year-old, the police officers found just as little as in the vicinity of the retirement home.

After that, it became known through a former neighbor that the missing person was stopped in Traundorfer Straße. Two teenagers accompanied the woman there. The 88-year-old was found in good health by a police patrol and was brought back to the retirement home at 9:15 p.m.

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  Help with suicide, in the defense board of Welby and Cappato lawyer of Sala Consilina - breaking latest news

You may also like

Goodbye to the expected “cage fight”?: Zuckerberg says...

Elvia Milena Sanjuán increases political agenda for ‘El...

Ten injured after a Kremser accident with a...

Traffic accidents the order of the day

President Petro denies that a drug trafficker has...

90 years Baldeneysee: The hiking trail becomes a...

Mass Robbery at Westfield Topanga Mall: Luxury Handbags...

Manuel ‘El Chino’ Flores assures that he will...

What are the best to start your garden?

China and Cambodia Strengthen Bilateral Relations during Wang...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy