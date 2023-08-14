Successful search: the police brought the missing woman (88) back to the retirement home

The woman was last seen around 5 p.m. According to another resident, the pensioner asked about the bus schedule in the afternoon. At the old residential address of the 88-year-old, the police officers found just as little as in the vicinity of the retirement home.

After that, it became known through a former neighbor that the missing person was stopped in Traundorfer Straße. Two teenagers accompanied the woman there. The 88-year-old was found in good health by a police patrol and was brought back to the retirement home at 9:15 p.m.

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

