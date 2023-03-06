Home News Sudan and Ethiopia agree to address issues of borders and economic cooperation
Sudan and Ethiopia agree to address issues of borders and economic cooperation

Sudani Net:

Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, met, on the sidelines of the Fifth United Nations Conference of the Least Developed Countries, in Doha today, with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The meeting touched on the march of bilateral relations and joint cooperation between Khartoum and Addis Ababa, as well as regional and international issues of common concern.

The President of the Sovereignty Council and the Ethiopian Prime Minister discussed the outstanding issues between the two countries and the importance of reaching an agreement on them and following up the implementation of the issues that were agreed upon between the Sudanese and Ethiopian sides during the Ethiopian Prime Minister’s recent visit to Khartoum.

The two sides agreed on the importance of continuing work and accelerating its pace regarding border issues, economic cooperation issues, and activating trade exchange to achieve the common interests of the peoples of the two countries.

