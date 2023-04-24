Home » Sudanese evacuated due to heavy fighting
Due to strong clashes between the Sudanese Army and illegal armed groups, the European Union ordered the evacuation of foreigners in the country.

By: Angelica Andrade

Following the fighting between the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary groups calling themselves the Rapid Support Forces, which are considered more warlike, dangerous and stressful for the country’s inhabitants, foreigners and European Union commissions must be evacuated from that country.

This was announced by the European Union on Sunday, April 23, since it began the evacuation of its delegation in the African country, Sudan, extracting foreigners and international diplomats in the face of the warfare that, since the previous week, has been presented.

“I am relieved to say that the European Union delegation in Sudan is being evacuated safely. We remain committed to silencing the guns and helping all civilians left behind”, said the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell Fontelles, through his Twitter account.

In addition to the above, the European diplomat has also expressed his gratitude to the French Army, in charge of coordinating and managing the operation from the French and Arabic-speaking country that is located in the “Horn of Africa”, Djibouti, as well as the authorities of the African nation that have supported the extraction, while he announced that the ambassador of the European Union, EU, in Sudan, Aidan O’Hara, will continue to act from there, where he plays his role.

Consistently, the French Minister of Foreign Affairs, Catherine Colona, ​​has praised the performance of the ongoing operations and recognized the work of the French diplomatic team and the military who are part of the work, since “They evacuate both compatriots and to European citizens.

