Sudden Flash Flood and Mudslide in Chang’an District, Xi’an City Claims 2 Lives and Leaves 16 Missing

(Xinhua News Agency, Xi’an) – Tragedy struck in Chang’an District, Xi’an City, Shaanxi Province on August 11, as a sudden flash flood and mudslide hit Ziping Village, Wozi Group. The disaster claimed the lives of two individuals, while 16 people are currently missing.

The catastrophic event was triggered by heavy rainfall, causing the rivers in the area to overflow. The emergency management department of Xi’an revealed that the incident occurred during feeding time for chickens in Luanzhen Street, leading to a devastating flash flood and mudslide in the village.

Upon initial investigation, it was discovered that two houses were completely washed away by the flood, and vital infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and power supply were severely damaged. As a result, two fatalities and 16 missing persons have been reported. However, efforts to rescue those trapped have already yielded positive outcomes, with four individuals successfully rescued thus far.

Efforts are underway to address the aftermath of the disaster. The damaged road from Fengyukou to the accident site on National Highway 210 has been cleared, enabling emergency personnel to reach the affected area. Search and rescue operations, as well as emergency response measures, are being carried out systematically. Authorities are actively involved in the transfer and relocation of affected individuals, the elimination of potential dangers, and the reinforcement of river embankments to mitigate further risks.

The local government has mobilized resources and personnel to provide support and aid to the affected families. They are working tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents in Chang’an District. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of preparedness and early warning systems, particularly in areas prone to natural disasters.

As the rescue efforts continue, the community remains hopeful for the safe return of the missing individuals. The authorities are making every effort to restore normalcy in the aftermath of this tragic event.

